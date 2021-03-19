Group works to support Catholic students who are gender and sexually diverse

" I believe it’s our job in Catholic education to … support all children and their families as children of God. Part of that means recognizing who they are and how they come to us”

Four Catholic school divisions in southern Saskatchewan — including Holy Trinity in Moose Jaw — are working with the Archdiocese of Regina to better support gender and sexually diverse students.

The five parties formed a committee several years ago to look at supporting students and their families — along with school staff — who are engaged in discussions about gender and sexual diversity, or for whom this issue is part of their “life journey,” explained Sean Chase, director of education for Holy Trinity.

The committee has also reviewed this issue through the Roman Catholic Church’s teachings and a faith-based approach.

Chase — who sits on the committee — provided an update about the committee’s activities during the recent Holy Trinity board meeting.

The parties are excited about the work and plan to speak with Catholic board trustees from across Saskatchewan about their activities in the coming months, he said. This will keep these trustees up to date about what the committee is doing.

One action item the committee is pursuing is the development of grade-appropriate resources in school libraries.

“There’s a number of wonderful, wonderful — particularly fiction — books that range in age level of appropriateness that tell the story of really, recognizing all of us as children of God and understanding some of the differences that students may see amongst themselves and in family members,” Chase said.

The committee’s job is to build up a resource bank in school libraries while also examining and approving resources that support the curriculum’s outcomes and the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

The other activities on which the committee is focused include hosting an educator and clergy workshop and creating an engagement/support manual for staff.

Chase said he had no concerns about angering anyone while working on this subject.

“I recognize that within the Catholic faith and outside the Catholic faith, some of these areas would certainly fall under controversial areas,” he continued.

“Personally and professionally, I believe it’s our job in Catholic education to … support all children and their families as children of God. Part of that means recognizing who they are and how they come to us.”

It’s important for educators to learn, understand and remain faithful to the Church’s teachings, but also recognize that “there will naturally be some tensions” between families’ world views, Chase remarked. Educators also need to have the best interests of children at heart and act accordingly.

“It’s interesting work. It can be challenging work, and for sure, it can be emotional work — there’s no doubt about it,” he added. “But I firmly believe it’s the right work for us to do.”

The next Holy Trinity board meeting is Monday, April 19.